WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

WWE NXT Talents Scheduled for Tonight's RAW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 06, 2023

WWE NXT Talents Scheduled for Tonight's RAW

Tonight's RAW episode is set to feature all the fallout from the recent Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia. Furthermore, it will begin the build-up for the Survivor Series PLE coming up this month, reintroducing the WarGames concept.

Two segments are already set in stone: an Intercontinental Championship primary challenger match with participants including Ricochet, The Miz, "Big" Bronson Reed, and Ivar, and a solo match between Shinsuke Nakamura and Akira Tozawa.

According to PWInsider, the entire team from WWE NXT's Meta-Four, which comprises Noam Dar, Oro Mensah, Jakara Jackson, and Lash Legend, are expected to appear at Raw in Wilkes-Barre, PA. The exact reason for their appearance remains uncertain, but they're possibly participating in the Main Event TV segment preceding the live broadcast of Raw on the USA Network.

Top RAW Superstar Slated for Next WWE SmackDown Appearance

In a build-up towards the highly anticipated Survivor Series on November 25 in Chicago, WWE SmackDown is set to be graced with the presence [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 02, 2023 02:28PM

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #wwe #raw #nxt

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/84790/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π