WWE NXT Talents Scheduled for Tonight's RAW

Tonight's RAW episode is set to feature all the fallout from the recent Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia. Furthermore, it will begin the build-up for the Survivor Series PLE coming up this month, reintroducing the WarGames concept.

Two segments are already set in stone: an Intercontinental Championship primary challenger match with participants including Ricochet, The Miz, "Big" Bronson Reed, and Ivar, and a solo match between Shinsuke Nakamura and Akira Tozawa.

According to PWInsider, the entire team from WWE NXT's Meta-Four, which comprises Noam Dar, Oro Mensah, Jakara Jackson, and Lash Legend, are expected to appear at Raw in Wilkes-Barre, PA. The exact reason for their appearance remains uncertain, but they're possibly participating in the Main Event TV segment preceding the live broadcast of Raw on the USA Network.