Top RAW Superstar Slated for Next WWE SmackDown Appearance

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 02, 2023

In a build-up towards the highly anticipated Survivor Series on November 25 in Chicago, WWE SmackDown is set to be graced with the presence of a marquee player from Monday Night Raw. That player is none other than the World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins. With his title defense against Drew McIntyre scheduled this Saturday in Saudi Arabia, anticipation is running high.

Rollins has had a stellar year with successful title defenses against notable opponents like Damian Priest, Bron Breakker, Finn Balor during the Money in the Bank & SummerSlam events, and against Shinsuke Nakamura at Payback & Fastlane. Adding to the excitement, Rollins disclosed his October tour dates, and guess what, the November 24 SmackDown in Chicago is on the list.

Though speculation suggests Rollins might only be part of a dark match, there's a buzz about the possibility of his appearance on the televised segment, especially as it’s the final SmackDown episode before Survivor Series.

Tags: #wwe #smackdown #raw #seth rollins

