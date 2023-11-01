WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Four-City UK Tour in April 2024 Confirmed by WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 01, 2023

WWE is gearing up for a return to the United Kingdom in April 2024. A recent press release from the WWE divulged that they're setting the stage for a four-city tour across the UK next year.

"WWE issued a press release revealing that they will be heading back to the United Kingdom in April 2024 with four events," said the official statement.

The tour is slated to kick off in Birmingham on Wednesday, April 17, move to Cardiff on Thursday, April 18, electrify London on Friday, April 19, and conclude in Belfast on Saturday, April 20, 2024. Fans should get ready as tickets are expected to be available for purchase in the imminent future.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 01, 2023 08:37AM


