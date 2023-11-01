Four-City UK Tour in April 2024 Confirmed by WWE

WWE is gearing up for a return to the United Kingdom in April 2024. A recent press release from the WWE divulged that they're setting the stage for a four-city tour across the UK next year.

The tour is slated to kick off in Birmingham on Wednesday, April 17, move to Cardiff on Thursday, April 18, electrify London on Friday, April 19, and conclude in Belfast on Saturday, April 20, 2024. Fans should get ready as tickets are expected to be available for purchase in the imminent future.