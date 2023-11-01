NXT Deadline 2023 Brings Back the Iron Survivor Challenge for Both Men and Women

The much-anticipated Iron Survivor Challenge is slated to make a comeback at NXT Deadline 2023. The news was officially revealed on the Halloween Havoc episode of NXT, confirming that the special stipulation match will feature both male and female competitors on December 9 at the NXT PPV.

Making its inaugural appearance at last year’s NXT Deadline, the Iron Survivor Challenge is a uniquely structured match. It pits five competitors against each other with a strict 25-minute time limit. The match kicks off with two competitors in the ring, with a new entrant joining the fray every five minutes. The objective is straightforward: rack up the most points by way of pinfall, submission, or disqualification to emerge victorious. The reward for such a grueling effort? A title shot at either the NXT Championship or NXT Women's Championship.

But there’s a twist to add even more intrigue to the mix. On tonight’s Halloween Havoc episode, it was declared that WWE Hall of Famers will be responsible for selecting the stars eligible to participate in the Iron Survivor Challenge. The qualification matches are set to commence on next week's NXT episode, and announcements regarding who will vie for a spot in the Iron Survivor Challenge will be rolled out on social media over the course of the next week.