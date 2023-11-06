WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Wrestlers Set to Compete in NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 18: Matches Announced

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 06, 2023

NJPW is gearing up for their premier event, Wrestle Kingdom 18, with an exciting match card.

Already announced are five bouts, notably the headline match featuring IWGP World Heavyweight Champion SANADA taking on G1 champion Tetsuya Naito.

Another anticipated match features IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi going against El Desperado. Additionally, IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions Bullet Club War Dogs, comprised of Clark Connors & Drilla Moloney, will face United Empire Catch 2/2's TJP & Francesco Akira. Despite a recent injury, Bryan Danielson is set to challenge Kazuchika Okada.

Rounding out the announced matches is a triple-threat match featuring IWGP United States/United Kingdom Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay, Jon Moxley, and David Finlay, a bout finalized after a confrontation at Power Struggle.

Fans can tune in on Thursday, January 4, at 2:30 a.m. Eastern time via NJPW World.

