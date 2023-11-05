WWE Emerges as a Key Player in the Race to Sign Will Ospreay

In early 2024, Will Ospreay will be at a significant crossroads as his contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) expires. A slew of wrestling promotions, including WWE, AEW, and Impact Wrestling, are all rumored to be vying for his signature.

During the recent Power Struggle event, Ospreay took on Shota Umino for the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship. Notably, Jon Moxley was present, lending his support to Umino. Nevertheless, Ospreay triumphed. However, the victory was short-lived as both he and Moxley fell victim to an assault by Bullet Club War Dogs' David Finlay. Shockingly, Finlay took a mallet to both the US and UK championship belts. Following the event, Ospreay expressed a desire for a triple-threat match featuring Moxley and Finlay, aiming for either the IWGP Intercontinental Title or a new championship at Wrestle Kingdom 18.

Will Ospreay remains ambiguous about his future plans. Speaking to Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer emphasized that Ospreay's allegiance to AEW isn't a certainty.

“You have to realize they have to look out for their own business. Ospreay is on the way out [of NJPW], and….he's certainly teased WWE today because him and Seth Rollins tweeted back and forth. I would not say anything is definite with Ospreay, but people who think that it's like it's a guarantee, it's AEW, I know that they are….I just put it this way: WWE is absolutely in the picture, and I've said this before, but WWE is in the picture. AEW is in the picture. It's whoever's going to give him the best offer, and he's going to go for both sides ....And Rollins is a big one on that side. AJ Styles would be a big one just because he's a big fan of AJ Styles. On the other side, there are all kinds of matches. You know, like Bryan Danielson, and him would be just incredible. Whatever's going to happen, it's not going to happen until February 1st. But I mean, he's going to be possibly gone. And if it's AEW, he'll have limited dates. Moxley is, at best, going to do a few dates a year in New Japan. He's not a full-timer. And they need Finlay up there too, you know?" Meltzer stated.