Vince McMahon Pivotal in Bringing UFC's Debut Event to Saudi Arabia

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 06, 2023

Vince McMahon was instrumental in bringing UFC to Saudi Arabia for its inaugural event.

UFC President Dana White had a conversation with Adam Stern of Sports Business Journal where he shared that TKO Group Holdings Executive Chairman Vince McMahon was pivotal in organizing the debut UFC event in Saudi Arabia.

“It was Vince McMahon,” White remarked to Stern. “It was 100% Vince McMahon.”

Further elaborating, he said, “Dana White commented on the collaboration. Every decision, he consulted me first, ensuring I was informed and on board. Interestingly, someone who was once perceived as a competitor to the UFC has transformed into an incredibly supportive partner.”

For the full discussion, visit SportsBusinessJournal.com.

