Vince McMahon Pivotal in Bringing UFC's Debut Event to Saudi Arabia

Vince McMahon was instrumental in bringing UFC to Saudi Arabia for its inaugural event.

UFC President Dana White had a conversation with Adam Stern of Sports Business Journal where he shared that TKO Group Holdings Executive Chairman Vince McMahon was pivotal in organizing the debut UFC event in Saudi Arabia.

β€œIt was Vince McMahon,” White remarked to Stern. β€œIt was 100% Vince McMahon.”

Further elaborating, he said, β€œDana White commented on the collaboration. Every decision, he consulted me first, ensuring I was informed and on board. Interestingly, someone who was once perceived as a competitor to the UFC has transformed into an incredibly supportive partner.”

For the full discussion, visit SportsBusinessJournal.com.