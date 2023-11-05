CM Punk's WWE Return Speculations Intensify Ahead of 2023 Survivor Series

As we've previously reported, there have been discussions regarding the return of CM Punk to WWE. However, despite the athlete's purported interest in coming back, WWE has declined his offer and, at this time, his return remains uncertain. Yet, the dynamics between Punk and WWE remain fluid, suggesting that the current stance could change.

Recent developments have shed more light on the situation. A wrestling insider known as Boozer, who tweets under the moniker "Better Wrestling Experience #BWE" on the Twitter/X platform, shared an insightful update on the matter:

“Punk was recently scheduled for a call with few board members. Backstage feeling is its happening. Doesn’t mean its done. I am waiting for the follow up on the call. It should be the last step before things go down. Now pace yourselves. Those few weeks will be ruckus. Lots of teases on TV and social. They will milk it like crazy. So enjoy it until I get a solid answer.”

In response to speculation that a deal has already been finalized, BWE further commented:

“It could be. And I could be mislead to hype the story. I trust this specific source.”

Further fueling the rumors, CM Punk dropped hints about his potential return during his recent MMA commentary at the Cage Fury Fighting Championship. Notably, one of Punk's fellow commentators made a "Total Nonstop Action" reference, and another was spotted with a WWE logo on his jacket.