Logan Paul Discusses Collaborative Relationship with Triple H

At the WWE Crown Jewel 2023 event in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, Logan Paul triumphed over Rey Mysterio, capturing the United States Title, his inaugural championship in WWE.

In a conversation with Mail Sport, Paul elaborated on his association with Triple H.

“I’m so stoked that Triple H and the company believes in me like they do. Hopefully I can make them proud and I know I will. He’s super receptive to my ideas. I’m a content creator – keyword ‘creator’. I like to make stuff, I come up with ideas. When I pitch my ideas, he’s all ears all the time. We bounce ideas off each other, we go back and forth and usually land on stuff that’s pretty epic. It’s super collaborative and I like that they give me the freedom to be who I am in their company.”