Mysterious Instagram Posts Fuel Speculation About Tamina Snuka's WWE Future

Fans have been buzzing about the future of a WWE superstar following some mysterious Instagram activity.
Tamina Snuka has been absent from Raw and SmackDown for nearly a year. Her sole TV appearance in 2023 was during the Women’s Royal Rumble match. Given her prolonged absence from television, there's been much speculation about her potential comeback.
During the WWE Crown Jewel event, Tamina stirred conversations about her possible next steps in the company by posting 7 black squares on her Instagram.
What is going on with Tamina y’all, she just posted these black pics in the past few mins pic.twitter.com/WpBey15uhP— 💕Miggy💕🇲🇽🫶🏽 (@TeamBAD4life) November 4, 2023
