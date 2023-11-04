GUNTHER's 500+ Day Title Reign Faces International Travel Ban

WWE superstar, GUNTHER, is now grappling with an unexpected obstacle. The champion is under a travel ban that could sideline him from some of the federation's premier international events.

"GUNTHER has been the WWE Intercontinental Champion since June 2022." In a sensational journey, this wrestling titan marked his territory by smashing The Honky Tonk Man's longstanding record in September, making his title reign stretch beyond 500 days.

In a revealing piece by Krone, it was brought to light that GUNTHER "is not allowed to leave the USA due to strict residency regulations. During this time, he is only allowed to perform within the United States." A personal note from the report added that the star could only reunite with his wife, Jinny, for a brief period of six days in the past month.

However, not all is grim for GUNTHER. The silver lining remains that the bulk of WWE's showcases take place stateside. This means fans can anticipate seeing this colossal figure remain a dominant presence on Raw.

Yet, there's a looming shadow on GUNTHER's horizon. The travel stipulation of six months implies that he will be absent from the highly anticipated WWE Elimination Chamber in Australia, scheduled for February 24, 2024.