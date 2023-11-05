WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Sarray's WWE Comeback on the Horizon?

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 05, 2023

During the 2023 WWE Crown Jewel PLE, Kairi Sane marked her comeback to WWE, assisting Iyo Sky in defending the women’s championship against Bianca Belair. For some time, whispers of Kairi’s WWE return had been circulating, with Michael Cole mentioning on-air that Bayley was taken aback by Kairi’s appearance.

It's speculated that more individuals might align with Iyo and Kairi. Reddit user kerrmit125 hinted that "another ally will align with Sane & Sky, and another unexpected addition, even shocking their dearest friend."

Hints about Asuka becoming a part of this faction have emerged, with Twitter/X insider Boozer, also known as Better Wrestling Experience #BWE, invoking her catchphrase, stating “its coming together and no one is ready.” Additionally, Fightful.com has mentioned that WWE is in talks to reintroduce Sarray, who had departed from WWE earlier in 2023.

