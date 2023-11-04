WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Cody Rhodes Triumphs Over Damian Priest at WWE Crown Jewel 2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 04, 2023

Cody Rhodes Triumphs Over Damian Priest at WWE Crown Jewel 2023

 In the heated contest that transpired at the WWE Crown Jewel 2023 premium live event, Cody Rhodes faced off against Damian Priest. With both superstars bringing their A-game, Priest honed in on Rhodes' ankle, weakening his stance.

A dramatic turn took place outside the ring, with Priest unleashing a crossrhodes on the announce table. Just as Rhodes was building momentum, Judgment Day appeared, trying to divert Rhodes' focus. But, just in the nick of time, Jey Uso came to Rhodes' aid, warding off all members of Judgment Day, excluding Rhea Ripley. As the battle raged on, Rhodes exhibited immense resilience, and after a string of signature moves, he secured his victory with a series of crossrhodes.

Winner: Cody Rhodes

