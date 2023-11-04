Iyo Sky Retains Women's Title at WWE Crown Jewel 2023, Kairi Sane Returns

At WWE Crown Jewel 2023, the WWE universe witnessed a thrilling match between the reigning champion, Iyo Sky, and the challenger, Bianca Belair, for the coveted WWE women's title. Here's what transpired.

Before the action began, Bianca took to the mic, declaring that her victory over Bayley on Smackdown was just the beginning. She confidently stated that Iyo would be fighting this battle alone. The match began with Bianca in a dominant position, but a misjudgment led her to charge at Iyo, only to collide with the ring post. Sensing an opportunity, Iyo strategically targeted Bianca's knee, taking control of the bout.

The resilient Bianca, though visibly affected by her knee injury, began to fight back. An attempted move by Iyo involving Bianca's signature ponytail didn't go as planned. But, the tides changed with a surprise interference by Bayley, who tried to tilt the odds in Iyo's favor. Outside the ring, Iyo successfully landed a moonsault on Bianca and rolled her back in. A subsequent springboard missile dropkick by Iyo was commendably countered by Bianca, who managed to kick out in the nick of time.

As Bianca seemed poised for victory, Bayley made her presence felt once again. A chaotic sequence outside the ring saw Iyo inadvertently striking Bayley. Bianca capitalized by attempting her finishing move, the KOD, on Bayley. However, the wrestling world was in for a shock when the returning Kairi Sane ambushed Bianca.

Barely escaping a count-out, Bianca was caught off guard by a moonsault from Iyo, resulting in a pinfall. Post-match, the assault on Bianca persisted, with Kairi delivering her devastating top rope elbow. Bayley appeared just as stunned by Kairi's unexpected arrival as the fans were.

Winner and STILL WWE Women's Champion: IYO SKY