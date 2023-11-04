Sami Zayn Steals Damian Priest's MITB Briefcase at WWE Crown Jewel 2023

Following Drew McIntyre's failed bid to dethrone Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Crown Jewel 2023, Damian Priest appeared poised to capitalize on a vulnerable Rollins by cashing in his Money in the Bank contract.
However, Sami Zayn, donned in a dark hoodie, intervened. Zayn violently halted Priest's ambition by launching him into the ring post, subsequently escaping with the much-coveted briefcase.
Sami Zayn steals the MITB briefcase from Damien Priest 💀#WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/6TQT8eEmXb— Vick (@Vick_8122) November 4, 2023
⚡ WWE Unveils WarGames Comeback for Survivor Series 2023 Event
At the WWE Crown Jewel event, the company confirmed the comeback of the WarGames match at the forthcoming Survivor Series premium live event [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 04, 2023 02:56PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com