Sami Zayn Steals Damian Priest's MITB Briefcase at WWE Crown Jewel 2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 04, 2023

Following Drew McIntyre's failed bid to dethrone Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Crown Jewel 2023, Damian Priest appeared poised to capitalize on a vulnerable Rollins by cashing in his Money in the Bank contract.

However, Sami Zayn, donned in a dark hoodie, intervened. Zayn violently halted Priest's ambition by launching him into the ring post, subsequently escaping with the much-coveted briefcase.

