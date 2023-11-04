WWE Unveils WarGames Comeback for Survivor Series 2023 Event

At the WWE Crown Jewel event, the company confirmed the comeback of the WarGames match at the forthcoming Survivor Series premium live event. Interested fans can catch the official announcement video to glean more details.

A note from last year, WWE showcased both men's and women's WarGames bouts. The names of the competitors partaking in these clashes will be disclosed in the near future.

The stage is set for this year's Survivor Series on Saturday, November 25, with the action-packed event to take place at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois. Those eager to watch can tune in live on Peacock.