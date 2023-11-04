WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Unveils WarGames Comeback for Survivor Series 2023 Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 04, 2023

At the WWE Crown Jewel event, the company confirmed the comeback of the WarGames match at the forthcoming Survivor Series premium live event. Interested fans can catch the official announcement video to glean more details.

A note from last year, WWE showcased both men's and women's WarGames bouts. The names of the competitors partaking in these clashes will be disclosed in the near future.

The stage is set for this year's Survivor Series on Saturday, November 25, with the action-packed event to take place at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois. Those eager to watch can tune in live on Peacock.


