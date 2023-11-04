Rhea Ripley Triumphs in Multi-Women's Match at WWE Crown Jewel 2023

At the WWE Crown Jewel 2023 premium live event held in Saudi Arabia, a fierce showdown transpired between WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark, and Raquel Rodriguez.

The match commenced with an intense brawl, with each competitor eager to showcase their skills. Shayna Baszler showcased her submission mastery by locking Rhea, Nia, and Raquel in submission holds simultaneously. The crowd witnessed Raquel delivering a corkscrew elbow before entering a heated confrontation with Ripley. Not to be outdone, Stark caught Ripley off-guard with a missile drop kick, followed by a knee strike squarely to the face. Amidst the chaos, Jax intervened to disrupt a pin attempt. However, the final moments saw Ripley thwart another pin attempt, executing a riptide on Stark, aimed at Shayna, to secure the victory.

Winner: Rhea Ripley.