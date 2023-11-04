WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Rhea Ripley Triumphs in Multi-Women's Match at WWE Crown Jewel 2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 04, 2023

At the WWE Crown Jewel 2023 premium live event held in Saudi Arabia, a fierce showdown transpired between WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark, and Raquel Rodriguez.

The match commenced with an intense brawl, with each competitor eager to showcase their skills. Shayna Baszler showcased her submission mastery by locking Rhea, Nia, and Raquel in submission holds simultaneously. The crowd witnessed Raquel delivering a corkscrew elbow before entering a heated confrontation with Ripley. Not to be outdone, Stark caught Ripley off-guard with a missile drop kick, followed by a knee strike squarely to the face. Amidst the chaos, Jax intervened to disrupt a pin attempt. However, the final moments saw Ripley thwart another pin attempt, executing a riptide on Stark, aimed at Shayna, to secure the victory.

Winner: Rhea Ripley.

Sami Zayn Victorious During WWE Crown Jewel 2023 Kickoff Show

In a gripping contest at the WWE Crown Jewel 2023 event in Saudi Arabia, Sami Zayn faced off against JD McDonagh.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 04, 2023 02:43PM


