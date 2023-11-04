Sami Zayn Victorious During WWE Crown Jewel 2023 Kickoff Show

In a gripping contest at the WWE Crown Jewel 2023 event in Saudi Arabia, Sami Zayn faced off against JD McDonagh.

The audience was instantly captivated, fervently supporting Zayn from the outset as the two athletes demonstrated their wrestling prowess with foundational maneuvers. McDonagh, seizing an opportunity, managed to gain an upper hand momentarily, delivering a series of strikes. However, Zayn's resilience shone through; he deftly dodged a potential suplex from the top rope and retaliated with a swift clothesline. The climax of the match saw Zayn deploy his signature moves, stunning McDonagh with a big boot followed by the impressive blue thunder bomb.

Sami Zayn emerged victorious.

Sami Zayn just stole the Money in the Bank briefcase! 🤣#WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/aMcMvsnszW — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) November 4, 2023