WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Sami Zayn Victorious During WWE Crown Jewel 2023 Kickoff Show

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 04, 2023

Sami Zayn Victorious During WWE Crown Jewel 2023 Kickoff Show

In a gripping contest at the WWE Crown Jewel 2023 event in Saudi Arabia, Sami Zayn faced off against JD McDonagh.

The audience was instantly captivated, fervently supporting Zayn from the outset as the two athletes demonstrated their wrestling prowess with foundational maneuvers. McDonagh, seizing an opportunity, managed to gain an upper hand momentarily, delivering a series of strikes. However, Zayn's resilience shone through; he deftly dodged a potential suplex from the top rope and retaliated with a swift clothesline. The climax of the match saw Zayn deploy his signature moves, stunning McDonagh with a big boot followed by the impressive blue thunder bomb.

Sami Zayn emerged victorious.

Final Card for Today’s WWE Crown Jewel 2023

WWE Crown Jewel 2023 is set to take place today in Saudi Arabia. Fans worldwide can tune in to Peacock to witness the action. This event is [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 04, 2023 08:06AM

 


Tags: #wwe #crown jewel #saudi arabia #sami zayn #jd mcdonagh #results

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/84766/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π