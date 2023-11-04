Sami Zayn Victorious During WWE Crown Jewel 2023 Kickoff Show

In a gripping contest at the WWE Crown Jewel 2023 event in Saudi Arabia, Sami Zayn faced off against JD McDonagh.
The audience was instantly captivated, fervently supporting Zayn from the outset as the two athletes demonstrated their wrestling prowess with foundational maneuvers. McDonagh, seizing an opportunity, managed to gain an upper hand momentarily, delivering a series of strikes. However, Zayn's resilience shone through; he deftly dodged a potential suplex from the top rope and retaliated with a swift clothesline. The climax of the match saw Zayn deploy his signature moves, stunning McDonagh with a big boot followed by the impressive blue thunder bomb.
Sami Zayn emerged victorious.
.@SamiZayn goes one-on-one with @jd_mcdonagh on the #WWECrownJewel Kickoff! pic.twitter.com/taKVIQVugv— WWE (@WWE) November 4, 2023
Sami Zayn just stole the Money in the Bank briefcase! 🤣#WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/aMcMvsnszW— WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) November 4, 2023
⚡ Final Card for Today’s WWE Crown Jewel 2023
WWE Crown Jewel 2023 is set to take place today in Saudi Arabia. Fans worldwide can tune in to Peacock to witness the action. This event is [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 04, 2023 08:06AM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com