Final Card for Today’s WWE Crown Jewel 2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 04, 2023

WWE Crown Jewel 2023 is set to take place today in Saudi Arabia. Fans worldwide can tune in to Peacock to witness the action. This event is WWE's second foray into Saudi Arabia this year.

The main event spotlight is likely to shine on WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins as he defends his title against Drew McIntyre. In addition to this marquee matchup, several other bouts have fans on the edge of their seats. These include the WWE Women’s World Championship match where Rhea Ripley faces Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark, and Raquel Rodriguez. The WWE United States Championship will be contested between champion Rey Mysterio and the notable Logan Paul. Furthermore, wrestling legend John Cena is set to clash with Solo Sikoa.

In other news, rumors are swirling about the potential return of a former WWE star at Crown Jewel. For those eager for a play-by-play experience, live coverage will begin with the Kickoff show at 12 PM EST, followed by the main card at 1 PM EST.

- Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (champion) vs. LA Knight

- WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (champion) vs. Drew McIntyre

- Singles Face-Off: Cody Rhodes vs. Damian Priest

- WWE Women’s Championship: IYO SKY (champion) vs. Bianca Belair

- Pre-Show Singles Match: Sami Zayn vs. JD McDonagh


