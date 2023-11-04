Dana White Reveals Vince McMahon's Attempts to Undermine UFC Deals

As recently reported, UFC President Dana White shed light on multiple instances where WWE's Vince McMahon allegedly tried to jeopardize the UFC's business dealings. Speaking on the Triggered podcast, White revealed details about a particular incident involving a potential NBC deal.

White elaborated, “It’s been an intriguing relationship with Vince McMahon. While I never viewed Vince as a rival, Vince, during his prime, probably perceived everyone as competition. He had this knack for trying to undermine me, seemingly without any real motive. There was a time we were on the cusp of sealing a deal with NBC. As it turned out, Vince had the ultimate say on who could appear on USA Network, especially if it's combat sports. Lorenzo [Lorenzo Fertitta] and I took a trip to Connecticut, had a sit-down with him, and explained our prospective deal with NBC. Vince’s response was nonchalant as he declined to give his nod. He mentioned, ‘I’m not interested in it. I don’t fancy the idea of you guys on USA Network.’ Consequently, our entire deal with NBC fell through. However, as fate would have it, things turned out for the better and we landed on FOX. This NBC incident is just one among several where Vince played his cards.”

On a brighter note, White added, “Presently, Vince and I are business allies, and he’s proven to be an exemplary partner. He's consistently keeping me updated on all major decisions, especially those that might have implications for the UFC.”