Former WCW Cruiserweight Champion Arrested on Assault Charges

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 04, 2023

In a recent development, ex-WCW Cruiserweight Champion, Evan Karagias, aged 49, was taken into custody on allegations of assault.

According to QCNews.com, the arrest was carried out by Belmont Police at precisely 1:42 a.m. on November 1st. The Gaston County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the charges against Karagias, which include simple assault and damage to personal property.

After the incident, Karagias managed to post his set bond amounting to $25,000.

Source: qcnews.com
