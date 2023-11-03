WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Bully Ray Speaks Out on Bron Breakker's Potential Main Roster Call-Up

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 03, 2023

Bully Ray Speaks Out on Bron Breakker's Potential Main Roster Call-Up

In a recent segment on Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer, Bully Ray, weighed in on the hot topic of why Bron Breakker hasn't been promoted to the WWE main roster from NXT.

Bully Ray shared, “I’m happy that they’re holding off on [calling up] Bron Breakker. If they have ideas to bring him up in the near future, I’d hold off ’til the [Royal] Rumble. Bron is a second-generation wrestler. He has an amazing look. He has the it factor. He still has to develop more. He’s still a bit one-dimensional to me, and that’s fine. He’s young, he’s in the right place to develop, but if I’m bringing a young kid like that up, I want to do something with him that’s truly going to stand out.”

Adding more perspective on how Breakker could be utilized effectively, he added, “I’m not suggesting that he wins the Rumble, but give Bron 10, 11, 12 eliminations. Make Bron Breakker the guy that has eliminated more guys in the Royal Rumble than anybody else before, despite being an ‘NXT’ guy. Now, you have given him an accolade that he can hang his hat on.”


