Potential SPOILER For WWE Crown Jewel 2023

The much-anticipated 2023 WWE Crown Jewel PLE is set to unfold this Saturday in Saudi Arabia, and the wrestling world is buzzing with whispers about a potential surprise return.

Reports indicate that Kairi Sane's name appears under the MISC section of the internal WWE roster, igniting speculations of her comeback. Regarding this, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com stated, “The word making the rounds this morning among talent is that Sane may be returning as soon as tomorrow’s Crown Jewel PPV. The expectation among those we’ve spoken to in Japan is that Sane will be Stateside this month.”

Shifting focus to another piece of Crown Jewel-related tidbit, Johnson highlighted discussions from last week about the potential inclusion of Grayson Waller in the event. However, updates reveal that Waller is no longer slated for the domestic live events this weekend.