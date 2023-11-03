Update on Liv Morgan's WWE Position Following Summer Injury

During the recent broadcast of WWE RAW on July 24th, 2023, viewers were stunned as Liv Morgan faced a brutal onslaught by Rhea Ripley. The ordeal saw Ripley trapping Morgan's arm within a chair, then delivering two crushing stomps. Morgan, fresh from a hiatus due to a shoulder injury, seemed to be genuinely hurt once more, fueling speculations that this segment was orchestrated to temporarily remove her from the show.

Mike Johnson, representing PWInsider.com, weighed in on the situation concerning Liv's current status. He shared, “For those who have asked about Liv Morgan, a WWE source noted she is still dealing with her shoulder injury and recovery. Their belief was that she would likely be heading back to Birmingham, Alabama sometime this month for her latest evaluation. They did not know a timetable for her eventual return.”

Further light was shed by Dave Meltzer from F4WOnline.com in the recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter, where he stated that Morgan “is expected to return soon.”