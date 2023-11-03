WWE SmackDown SPOILERS: Pre-Taped Episode To Air Tonight

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

WWE has scheduled a pre-taped episode of Friday Night SmackDown for tonight's broadcast on FOX. The episode, taped last week at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI, promises an array of action-packed encounters and intriguing segments.

In a decisive match, Kevin Owens stood victorious against Austin Theory, deploying the stunner for the win. Notably, Grayson Waller provided his insights from the commentary table.

In tag team action, the duo of Shotzi and Charlotte Flair emerged triumphant against Piper Niven and Chelsea Green, in what is being described as a non-title bout.

Ahead of a much-anticipated clash at Crown Jewel, Solo Sikoa, alongside Paul Heyman, addressed the WWE Universe. This segment took an unexpected turn as John Cena made his presence felt, only to be overpowered by Sikoa.

Pretty Deadly showcased their prowess by besting the Brawling Brutes in a chaotic Donnybrook match.

In a segment pulsating with tension, LA Knight discussed his looming challenge against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at Crown Jewel. The discussion soon became heated, with Reigns joining in, necessitating intervention to prevent a physical altercation.

In women's action, Bianca Belair secured a victory over Bayley. In a statement-making move post-match, Belair sent Bayley crashing through the announce table, signaling her intent as she prepares to challenge IYO SKY for the WWE Women’s Championship at Crown Jewel.