WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

 

   

 

WWE SmackDown SPOILERS: Pre-Taped Episode To Air Tonight

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 03, 2023

WWE SmackDown SPOILERS: Pre-Taped Episode To Air Tonight

WWE has scheduled a pre-taped episode of Friday Night SmackDown for tonight's broadcast on FOX. The episode, taped last week at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI, promises an array of action-packed encounters and intriguing segments.

In a decisive match, Kevin Owens stood victorious against Austin Theory, deploying the stunner for the win. Notably, Grayson Waller provided his insights from the commentary table.

In tag team action, the duo of Shotzi and Charlotte Flair emerged triumphant against Piper Niven and Chelsea Green, in what is being described as a non-title bout.

Ahead of a much-anticipated clash at Crown Jewel, Solo Sikoa, alongside Paul Heyman, addressed the WWE Universe. This segment took an unexpected turn as John Cena made his presence felt, only to be overpowered by Sikoa.

Pretty Deadly showcased their prowess by besting the Brawling Brutes in a chaotic Donnybrook match.

In a segment pulsating with tension, LA Knight discussed his looming challenge against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at Crown Jewel. The discussion soon became heated, with Reigns joining in, necessitating intervention to prevent a physical altercation.

In women's action, Bianca Belair secured a victory over Bayley. In a statement-making move post-match, Belair sent Bayley crashing through the announce table, signaling her intent as she prepares to challenge IYO SKY for the WWE Women’s Championship at Crown Jewel.


Tags: #wwe #smackdown

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/84751/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π