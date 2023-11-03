TNA Set to "Shake Up and Revolutionize Wrestling" with 2024 Brand Relaunch

During a recent interview with SI.com, Scott D’Amore, the president of Impact Wrestling, provided insights into the anticipated relaunch of the TNA brand in 2024.

D’Amore stated, “You’re going to see upgrades to our look and pacing. We’re in a position to inspire the next generation. You will see some changes to our shows. The pacing is going to be quicker, there will be a shakeup talentwise, and you’re going to see us disrupt and change wrestling.”

Furthermore, emphasizing the brand's unique approach to storytelling, D’Amore added, “Expect consistency. Expect depth in our storytelling, which we’re as good as – if not better than – anybody else. If you’re on our show, you earned a spot on our show. We’re back to doing what we do best. We are going to take chances, give a stage for wrestlers to take a chance, and evolve wrestling.”