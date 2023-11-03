WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

TNA Set to "Shake Up and Revolutionize Wrestling" with 2024 Brand Relaunch

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 03, 2023

TNA Set to "Shake Up and Revolutionize Wrestling" with 2024 Brand Relaunch

During a recent interview with SI.com, Scott D’Amore, the president of Impact Wrestling, provided insights into the anticipated relaunch of the TNA brand in 2024.

D’Amore stated, “You’re going to see upgrades to our look and pacing. We’re in a position to inspire the next generation. You will see some changes to our shows. The pacing is going to be quicker, there will be a shakeup talentwise, and you’re going to see us disrupt and change wrestling.”

Furthermore, emphasizing the brand's unique approach to storytelling, D’Amore added, “Expect consistency. Expect depth in our storytelling, which we’re as good as – if not better than – anybody else. If you’re on our show, you earned a spot on our show. We’re back to doing what we do best. We are going to take chances, give a stage for wrestlers to take a chance, and evolve wrestling.”

WWE Crown Jewel 2023 - Check Out The Impressive Stage Design

Developments surrounding the WWE Crown Jewel event are gaining traction as footage detailing the stage's ongoing construction has been unvei [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 03, 2023 02:16PM

Source: si.com
Tags: #impact #impact wrestling #tna #tna wrestling #scott damore

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/84757/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π