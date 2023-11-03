WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Crown Jewel 2023 - Check Out The Impressive Stage Design

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 03, 2023

Developments surrounding the WWE Crown Jewel event are gaining traction as footage detailing the stage's ongoing construction has been unveiled on social platforms.

WWE's much-anticipated Crown Jewel is scheduled for this upcoming Saturday, set to be broadcasted on Peacock. Fans can kick off the day with the pre-show at 12 pm ET, followed by the main card commencing at 1 p.m. ET. Notably, this becomes the second WWE gala in Saudi Arabia for 2023.

Highlighted battles ready to captivate viewers encompass the duel between WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre. Additionally, a showdown featuring WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley against a dynamic lineup: Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark, and Raquel Rodriguez is set to enthrall. Matches featuring WWE United States Champion Rey Mysterio against Logan Paul and a face-off between John Cena and Solo Sikoa have also been announced.

Furthermore, LA Knight stands out as WWE's leading merchandise seller for the month of October. Other captivating matchups to look forward to include Cody Rhodes vs. Damian Priest, WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY vs. Bianca Belair, and a skirmish between Sami Zayn and JD McDonagh.

