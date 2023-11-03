Matt Riddle Attempts to Arrange Bout with Jake Paul

Wrestling Observer Newsletter has disclosed that Matt Riddle and his team have reached out to Jake Paul regarding a potential showdown in the ring. Although Paul declined the idea of an MMA bout, Riddle showcased flexibility, indicating his willingness for a boxing face-off. Given Riddle's prowess in MMA, it's apparent he'd hold an advantage under those regulations.
Currently, the ball is in Jake Paul's court concerning this potential match-up, and there's been no confirmation on whether it will come to fruition. Meanwhile, as Riddle's WWE non-compete clause is nearing its expiration, he's already lined up for a comeback. Fans can anticipate Riddle going toe-to-toe with Rob Van Dam on March 9 under the BTW banner.
