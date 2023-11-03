WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Matt Riddle Attempts to Arrange Bout with Jake Paul

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 03, 2023

Wrestling Observer Newsletter has disclosed that Matt Riddle and his team have reached out to Jake Paul regarding a potential showdown in the ring. Although Paul declined the idea of an MMA bout, Riddle showcased flexibility, indicating his willingness for a boxing face-off. Given Riddle's prowess in MMA, it's apparent he'd hold an advantage under those regulations.

Currently, the ball is in Jake Paul's court concerning this potential match-up, and there's been no confirmation on whether it will come to fruition. Meanwhile, as Riddle's WWE non-compete clause is nearing its expiration, he's already lined up for a comeback. Fans can anticipate Riddle going toe-to-toe with Rob Van Dam on March 9 under the BTW banner.

