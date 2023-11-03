WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Ric Flair Talks About Potentially Stepping Into the AEW Ring Again

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 03, 2023

Ric Flair Talks About Potentially Stepping Into the AEW Ring Again

While the wrestling world is buzzing about Ric Flair's recent signing with AEW, the legend himself shed some light on his future plans. In an exclusive with PWInsider.com, Flair addresses the lingering question: Will we see him in another wrestling match?

Flair stated, “No, I don’t think I will. If you’re asking me if I want to? [Laughs] I have to be careful what I say because it never comes out [correctly]. I’ve emphasized to all that I can take bumps. I possess a doctor’s release to engage in such activities. Do I think I’ll wrestle again? No. Would I like to? Undoubtedly. [Laughs] I’m always open to the possibility. There you go. [Laughs]”

Discussing his role in the company, Flair added, “I would like to be there as frequently as they'd have me. AEW boasts a formidable roster, and each show presents a unique lineup. You'd rarely see the same faces in consecutive shows, barring a few exceptions like Chris, Sting, or MJF. I aspire to carve a niche for myself, especially after the eventual retirement of icons like Sting. While I do have ideas, I’ve made it clear that I’m not involved in any backstage politics. I’m committed to doing whatever the company asks of me. I don’t want any favors, and most importantly, I don’t want to be involved in the gossip which often plagues the wrestling world. My sole purpose is to contribute as per AEW's needs.”

Ric Flair Officially Inks Multi-Year Contract with AEW.

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) announced today the official signing of Ric Flair on a multi-year contract. This news follows closely on the heels [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 02, 2023 04:35PM

Source: pwinsider.com
Tags: #aew #ric flair

