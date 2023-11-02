The Undertaker Almost Missed Meeting with Vince McMahon

In a surprising revelation from 1990, it has been uncovered that Mark Calaway, known as ‘Mean Mark’ during his WCW days, nearly missed out on an opportunity to connect with Vince McMahon, the WWE mogul. While Calaway was delivering commendable performances under WCW, his transition to what eventually became his iconic role as The Undertaker could have faced a major hiccup due to unforeseen circumstances.

Calaway decided to part ways with WCW after the management denied his request for a pay increment. Towards the twilight of his stint there, Bruce Prichard, an ardent admirer of Calaway’s skills, endeavored to arrange a pivotal meeting between him and McMahon. This crucial meeting was scheduled post Calaway's showcase at WrestleWar 1990. Fans would recall that event where he partnered with Mike Enos as The Skyscrapers, squaring off against The Road Warriors in a gripping Street Fight.

However, the eagerly anticipated rendezvous took a turn. As discussed by The Undertaker himself on the premiere of his Six Feet Under podcast, the proposed gathering faced abrupt cancellation. Delving deeper into the reasons behind this sudden change, the WWE Hall of Famer revealed that he was informed about a serious parasailing incident involving Brutus Beefcake, which resulted in grievous injuries, as the primary cause for the last-minute call-off.

“I think there was a meeting scheduled for me and Vince. I just found this out recently, within the last couple of years. The meeting got canceled.

“Originally, I was told, I think it was Bruce that told me this, the meeting with Vince got canceled because of the parasailing accident that Brutus Beefcake had. He was in Clearwater Beach, someone was parasailing off the beach, and he ended up getting hit in the face by somebody. Crushed his face, he had to have his face rebuilt and all this. That is the reason my meeting got canceled, Vince had to go.”

It emerged that, at that particular juncture, Vince McMahon simply wasn't taken by him.

“All these years, I always thought that meeting got canceled because of Beefcake’s accident. What it truly was is Vince watched the pay-per-view and wasn’t impressed at all. ‘He’s just a big red-headed kid. I got a million of those.’ Had no interest whatsoever.”

In a light-hearted moment, the Undertaker quipped about his singing escapades being limited to the shower, but was swiftly gripped by a concern that he might have erred in jest.

“As soon as I said it, I was like, ‘Ohh, I shouldn’t have said that.’ It was the time of outlandish gimmicks. Now I’m thinking, ‘I’m going to be singing in the shower guy.’ As soon as I said ‘I sing in the shower,’ Vince is like, ‘Really??!?!’ Oh no, I’ve screwed up. I was just trying to be funny.”