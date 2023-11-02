Big E Opens Up About Injury, Uncertain Return Timeline.

In a recent discussion on Busted Open Radio, WWE superstar Big E shared insights on his health status following a severe neck injury. Although optimistic about his condition, the star confirmed he remains uncertain about a specific timeline for his ring return.

Back in March 2022, Big E faced a severe setback when he sustained a neck injury during a match, resulting in fractures to his C1 and C6 vertebrae. Fortunately, the injury didn't impact his spinal cord or ligaments. "I wish I had more information for you. Right now, there is really no timeline. I’ve been to a few different doctors who have looked over my scans. I don’t have any issues, I feel great, but I broke my C1 in two different places, it’s called a Jefferson fracture and because of the nature of the fracture, it takes longer to heal," Big E explained.

The WWE superstar seemed optimistic initially, anticipating a return after just three months. However, complications arose, making his recovery more intricate than initially believed. Elaborating on his wrestling journey and evolving perspective on life, he remarked, “I started wrestling when I was 23, and at the time, I was like, ‘If I die in the ring, doing what I love, so be it.’ I’m 37 now and you see life differently and you have other things to think about. I’m trying to make the best decision for myself and my health moving forward. I don’t have any answers.”