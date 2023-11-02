WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Erik Of The Viking Raiders Undergoes Successful Neck Surgery

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 02, 2023

In a recent development, Erik, one-half of The Viking Raiders tag team, has undergone a successful neck fusion surgery focusing on his C6/C7 vertebrae at the esteemed Andrews Sports Medicine in Birmingham. Meanwhile, in the wrestling arena, his teammate, Ivar, isn't missing a beat. Ivar is all set to mark his presence in a pivotal four-way match scheduled for the upcoming Raw episode. This contest aims to decide the next challenger for Gunther's coveted WWE Intercontinental Title.

Regarding this situation, Ivar took to Instagram and shared:

“I cannot express the proper gratitude and thankfulness to the amazing Dr Cordover and his incredible staff at @andrews_sports_medicine and St Vincent’s Hospital in Birmingham, AL and to @wwe for always making sure I have the best care possible. C6 / C7 fusion surgery was successful and recovery begins now. I’m excited for all the possibilities once my cybernetic upgrades come fully online.”


Tags: #wwe #erik #the viking raiders

