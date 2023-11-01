Former WWE Champion Set for In-Ring Return at AEW Full Gear

AEW is said to be laying the groundwork for a high-profile talent to make his much-anticipated in-ring return at the Full Gear event later this month. According to insider Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, the tentative plan is for none other than Paul Wight, formerly known as The Big Show, to "return to work some sort of match at AEW Full Gear."

Insiders also reveal that discussions took place about utilizing Wight in a bout at All In, where he would have faced Satnam Singh. However, those plans never came to fruition.

Wight stunned the wrestling world when he departed WWE after a two-decade tenure, signing with AEW in February 2021. Since joining the promotion, he has wrestled a handful of matches and also lent his expertise as an announcer.