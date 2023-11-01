WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Former WWE Champion Set for In-Ring Return at AEW Full Gear

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 01, 2023

Former WWE Champion Set for In-Ring Return at AEW Full Gear

AEW is said to be laying the groundwork for a high-profile talent to make his much-anticipated in-ring return at the Full Gear event later this month. According to insider Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, the tentative plan is for none other than Paul Wight, formerly known as The Big Show, to "return to work some sort of match at AEW Full Gear."

Insiders also reveal that discussions took place about utilizing Wight in a bout at All In, where he would have faced Satnam Singh. However, those plans never came to fruition.

Wight stunned the wrestling world when he departed WWE after a two-decade tenure, signing with AEW in February 2021. Since joining the promotion, he has wrestled a handful of matches and also lent his expertise as an announcer.

Matt Riddle Unveils His Inaugural Match Following WWE Exit

Matt Riddle has confirmed his initial wrestling commitment after parting ways with WWE. The match is scheduled for March 9, 2024, in Chillic [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 01, 2023 02:54PM


Tags: #aew #paul wight #big show

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/84740/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π