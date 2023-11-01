WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Matt Riddle Unveils His Inaugural Match Following WWE Exit

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 01, 2023

Matt Riddle has confirmed his initial wrestling commitment after parting ways with WWE. The match is scheduled for March 9, 2024, in Chillicothe, Ohio. The former WWE superstar is set to clash with Rob Van Dam at Big Time Wrestling's event, dubbed "The Reunion 3."

It's important to note that Riddle is currently bound by a non-compete clause, prohibiting him from inking any contracts with competing wrestling companies until December.

Starting today, November 1, tickets for this much-anticipated event will be available for purchase at 12:00 PM EST.


