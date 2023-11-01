Matt Riddle Unveils His Inaugural Match Following WWE Exit

Matt Riddle has confirmed his initial wrestling commitment after parting ways with WWE. The match is scheduled for March 9, 2024, in Chillicothe, Ohio. The former WWE superstar is set to clash with Rob Van Dam at Big Time Wrestling's event, dubbed "The Reunion 3."

It's important to note that Riddle is currently bound by a non-compete clause, prohibiting him from inking any contracts with competing wrestling companies until December.

Starting today, November 1, tickets for this much-anticipated event will be available for purchase at 12:00 PM EST.