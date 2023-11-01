Sting Discloses Initial Retirement Blueprint for AEW

In a moment that left fans on the edge of their seats, wrestling legend Sting formally disclosed plans to retire at AEW Revolution in 2024, marking the conclusion of his illustrious career in the professional wrestling realm.

Just a week following the groundbreaking revelation, AEW president Tony Khan had another trick up his sleeve. Khan presented Sting with an unforgettable gift—the recruitment of his long-time nemesis, Ric Flair, into AEW. This grand gesture solidified Flair's role in the WWE and TNA Hall of Famer's final chapter. However, this last act could have unfurled much sooner had Sting had his way.

The 2023 Retirement That Wasn't

In an exclusive interview with Sports Illustrated, Sting unveiled that he initially desired to bow out of the wrestling world by the conclusion of 2023. But that timeline was dramatically altered with Ric Flair's entry into AEW.

“I wanted to finish earlier, maybe in December but now that Ric is here with me, I want to go longer, all the way to Revolution,” Sting disclosed.

What awaits Sting at AEW Revolution is still shrouded in mystery. Yet, the legendary wrestler emphasized his intent to craft a finale that leaves an indelible impact on fans:

“All I can say for now is I want people to walk away and say, ‘Wow, what an ending,’ I’ll be three weeks away from turning 65 at that point. I want to leave people with a memory that will mean something.”