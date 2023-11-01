WWE Superstar Welcomes Fifth Son

Former Raw Tag Team Champ, Karl Anderson, has

more than championships to celebrate these days. He has become a proud father for the fifth time. The announcement came via social media, where Christine Allegra, Anderson's wife, revealed the birth of their fifth son. In a heartfelt post, Allegra shared a photograph of Anderson showing off his fatherly skills by changing his newborn son's first diaper.

Christine Allegra posted:

"Welcome to the world Coast Rocky Allegra weighing in at 10 lbs 9 oz!!! 😅💙 Woohoo daddy for changing his first diaper!!! 👏🏼👏🏼 Your big brothers were so happy to see you today!!!! You’ve completed our family of 7 and kept mommy as Queen of the Allegra household 👸🏻 So much love for you ❤️"