Zachary Wentz and Gigi Dolin Announce Engagement

Wrestlers Zachary Wentz and Gigi Dolin took to social media to announce their engagement. The couple chose a magical setting for this life-changing moment, a Disney cruise, where Wentz asked for Dolin's hand in marriage. Both wrestlers shared their joyous news through a caption in a joint Instagram post.
"Disney Wish Cruise: Halloween On The High Seas Part One 🎃🛳️🌊🖤
This has been a dream of mine since I was a little girl. Sorry, not sorry, I am fully a Disney adult, because I was a Disney kid. And for me it’s filled with nostalgia, warm fuzzies and family memories for generations and I have been lucky enough to find a guy who is the exact same way. It was the most amazing weekend of my life.
I have been through a lot of heartache and so has @zacharywentzofficial over the years. With each other we found peace, a best friend, we found home. And of course, he popped the question on the first night at The Rose. (Very fitting 😄) There’s so much I could say, but the bottom line is my heart is so full, I couldn’t have asked for a better human. Now it’s time to take on the world because “Adventure is out there!” Stay tuned for part two and three. 🖤💍🎃 Happy Halloween!"
⚡ Eric Bischoff Expresses Skepticism About IMPACT Wrestling's Return to TNA Branding
Eric Bischoff is throwing cold water on the anticipation surrounding IMPACT Wrestling's planned name change back to TNA Wrestling. This anno [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 31, 2023 07:48PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com