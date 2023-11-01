Zachary Wentz and Gigi Dolin Announce Engagement

Wrestlers Zachary Wentz and Gigi Dolin took to social media to announce their engagement. The couple chose a magical setting for this life-changing moment, a Disney cruise, where Wentz asked for Dolin's hand in marriage. Both wrestlers shared their joyous news through a caption in a joint Instagram post.

"Disney Wish Cruise: Halloween On The High Seas Part One 🎃🛳️🌊🖤

This has been a dream of mine since I was a little girl. Sorry, not sorry, I am fully a Disney adult, because I was a Disney kid. And for me it’s filled with nostalgia, warm fuzzies and family memories for generations and I have been lucky enough to find a guy who is the exact same way. It was the most amazing weekend of my life.

I have been through a lot of heartache and so has @zacharywentzofficial over the years. With each other we found peace, a best friend, we found home. And of course, he popped the question on the first night at The Rose. (Very fitting 😄) There’s so much I could say, but the bottom line is my heart is so full, I couldn’t have asked for a better human. Now it’s time to take on the world because “Adventure is out there!” Stay tuned for part two and three. 🖤💍🎃 Happy Halloween!"