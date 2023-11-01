Upcoming NXT Episode to Feature Newly Revealed Match-Up

WWE has confirmed that the newly-crowned NXT Women’s Champion, Lyra Valkyria, will return to NXT TV for the first time since her triumphant win over Becky Lynch during last week’s NXT Halloween Havoc: Night 1 event.
In another intriguing development, the curtain came down on a three-part cinematic journey featuring Noam Dar & Meta-Four during the second night of Halloween Havoc. The storyline culminated in the announcement that Noam Dar will go toe-to-toe with Akira Tozawa in next week’s episode.
You are one crazy man, @TozawaAkira 😂@NoamDar #HalloweenHavoc pic.twitter.com/egAJwDX0iA— WWE (@WWE) November 1, 2023
Featured below are complete WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2023 Night 2 results from Tuesday, October 31, 2023.
