WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Upcoming NXT Episode to Feature Newly Revealed Match-Up

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 01, 2023

Upcoming NXT Episode to Feature Newly Revealed Match-Up

WWE has confirmed that the newly-crowned NXT Women’s Champion, Lyra Valkyria, will return to NXT TV for the first time since her triumphant win over Becky Lynch during last week’s NXT Halloween Havoc: Night 1 event.

In another intriguing development, the curtain came down on a three-part cinematic journey featuring Noam Dar & Meta-Four during the second night of Halloween Havoc. The storyline culminated in the announcement that Noam Dar will go toe-to-toe with Akira Tozawa in next week’s episode.

WWE NXT Results - Halloween Havoc - Night Two (10/31/2023)

Featured below are complete WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2023 Night 2 results from Tuesday, October 31, 2023. The following report was written by [...]

— Patrick A Ganczewski Oct 31, 2023 10:38PM


Tags: #wwe #nxt

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/84726/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π