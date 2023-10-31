WWE NXT Results - Halloween Havoc - Night Two (10/31/2023)

Featured below are complete WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2023 Night 2 results from Tuesday, October 31, 2023. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone and Our Live Coverage Partner (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on the USA Network.

WWE NXT HALLOWEEN HAVOC RESULTS (10/31/2023)

The "WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together." opening signature airs to get night two of WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2023 officially off-and-running on the USA Network.

Ghostbusters Shotzi & Scarlett Open The Show

We shoot to the parking lot where we see the Ghostbusters mobile pull up. Out pops Halloween Havoc co-hosts Shotzi and Scarlett dressed up like the Ghostbusters. They say it's time for Halloween Havoc. "Who you gonna call?!" They walk off.

New Years Day Performs "Hurts Like Hell" Live

We shoot live inside the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL. where New Years Day plays "Hurts Like Hell" live as video footage of last week's show and build-up for matches on tonight's show cut back-and-forth with the live performance.

Tables, Ladders & Scares

The Creed Brothers vs. Angel & Humberto

The fans chant "NXT! NXT!" as the camera pans the arena after the live performance. Vic Joseph and Booker T welcome us to the show. The theme for The Creed Brothers hit and out comes Julius and Brutus Creed through the crowd as Vic and Booker talk about their big win on WWE Monday Night Raw last night.

They settle into the ring and go forehead-to-forehead as the fans show them a ton of love. Their music wraps up. The theme for Angel & Humberto hits and out they come for our opening tag-team contest, which is the first-ever Tables, Ladders & Scares bout.

As Angel and Humberto near the ring, Julius and Brutus slide out to the floor and bring the fight to them at the end of the entrance aisle. The fans chant "Creed! Creed! Creed!" as they beat them down on the floor. The fans chant "We want tables!"

We see The Creed Brothers suplex Angel onto Humberto to put them through a table bridge set up on the floor. The fans react with a loud "Holy sh*t!" chant that is censored off of the broadcast. After the action resumes in the ring, we see Angel and Humberto start to shift the offensive momentum into their favor.

The heel duo beat down Julius and Brutus with a pair of steel chairs. They unfold the chairs and set them up facing each other. They head out to the floor where The Creed Brothers take back over. They put a ladder on both Angel and Humberto and stomp on it. Brutus then smashes the ladder with another ladder.

Ivy Nile is shown at ringside cheering them on as they pull out some more tables and set them up on the floor. After two tables are set up on the floor, the action returns in the ring, where two chairs are still unfolded and facing each other. A ladder bridge is also set up in the corner on the middle rope.

Angel & Humberto hit a slam on Julius off the top-rope onto the ladder bridge for a huge pop. They hoist Brutus up and hit a top-rope blockbuster on him to put him through a table set up on the floor. The fans chant "Holy sh*t!" again, and again it is censored off the broadcast. We head into a mid-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see some more hard-hitting back-and-forth action, with more tables and ladders spots. The finish comes when The Creed Brothers take out one member of the opposition by putting him through a table on the floor. In the ring, Brutus connects with a top-rope Brutus ball to put the other through a table for the pin fall victory.

Winners: The Creed Brothers

Backstage With Shotzi, Scarlett, Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn

We shoot backstage and we see Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn with co-hosts Shotzi and Scarlett. They are doing the ouji board and then Alba and Isla inform them something is going down in the other room that requires their attention.

Shotzi and Scarlett agree to let Alba and Isla run things while they deal with it. After they leave Alba and Isla salivate at the thought of controlling things right now tonight.

Tiffany Stratton Attacks Fallon Henley

We see Tiffany Stratton throwing a temper tantrum ahead of her match with Fallon Henley, which is up next. On that note, we shoot to a pre-match commercial break.

As we settle back in from the break, we see a quick message from Joe Gacy. He talks about being restraint-free now and on a path of vengeance. We return live inside the CWC where Fallon Henley's theme hits.

As Henley makes her way out to the ring, she is attacked from behind by Tiffany Stratton. Stratton beats her down at ringside and leaves her laying. No match takes place.

Noam Dar & The Meta-Four Go On A Scooby-Doo Adventure

After the Stratton-Henley non-match wraps up, we shoot to a cinematic experience. Noam Dar and The Meta-Four, dressed up like Scooby-Doo and his gang, go through the dark in a haunted house of sorts.

As they do, we see them running into wild zombies, skeletons and other creepy crap along the way. It ends with a "To be continued ..." graphic. God help us! We head to another commercial break.

NXT North American Championship

Dominik Mysterio (C) vs. Nathan Frazer

Now it's time for our first of three title bouts here at night two of WWE NXT Halloween Havoc, as "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio of The Judgment Day puts his NXT North American Championship on-the-line against Hard-Hitting Truths' Nathan Frazer.

Nathan Frazer's theme hits and out he comes as the commentators talk about him brawling backstage with Dom-Dom at recent Raw and NXT shows. He settles in the ring and his theme music dies down.

The theme for Dominik Mysterio hits and the CWC crowd begins booing like crazy. "Dirty" Dom emerges with his NXT North American Championship and Rhea Ripley by his side. He is handcuffed and dressed for Halloween like a prisoner.

Ripley lets him out of his handcuffs and they head to the ring together for our next match of the evening. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Dom-Dom enjoys the early offensive lead, but Frazer takes over as we head into a mid-match commercial break.

When we return, we see Frazer controlling the action, but a distraction from "Mami" helps Dom-Dom settle back into the offensive lead. Dom goes for the Three Amigos, but on the third one, Frazer counters with a brainbuster. Dom takes back over, however, and lays Frazer out.

Dom heads to the top-rope but Frazer springs to life and leaps up to the top-rope where he connects with a super-plex. He follows that up with a twist-and-a-turn on Dom for a close near fall attempt. We see Dom miss a drop kick but it sends Frazer into the ropes for the 6-1-9 position.

Frazer pops back up before Dom can do anything and knocks him senseless with a huge super kick. He heads to the top-rope backwards. but Dom pushes him off the top and he crashes and burns on the commentary desk. Dom throws him back in the ring and heads to the top-rope, where he connects with a frog splash for the pin fall victory to retain.

After the match, as Dom is celebrating the win with Ripley in the ring, out of nowhere we see Wes Lee make his NXT TV return, attacking Dom from behind. He sends Dom and Ripley running off. He picks up the NXT North American title still in the ring and says it's his belt.

Winner and STILL NXT North American Champion: Dominik Mysterio

Chase U, Thea Hail, Jacy Jane & The Family Backstage

We shoot backstage and we see Chase U celebrating their NXT Tag-Team Championship victory last week over The Family. Thea Hail and Jacy Jane come up and they talk about how they are going to win the Undisputed WWE Women's Tag-Team Championships tonight.

Andre Chase insists they do it fair and square. Thea and Jacy walk off. The Family come up and threaten Chase U and make it clear they're getting their NXT Tag-Team Championships back and then some over Chase U. After they all leave, we see Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn walk up and talk nonsense and do an evil laugh. We then head to another commercial break.

Noam Dar & The Meta-Four Go On A Scooby-Doo Adventure Part 2

When we return from the break, we check in on Noam Dar and The Meta-Four as they continue to embark on their Scooby-Doo Adventure-style journey through a haunted house.

Bron Breakker vs. Robert Stone

After the haunted house segment wraps up, we return inside the CWC where we see Robert Stone standing in the ring looking as nervous as a human being can possibly look. The theme for Bron Breakker hits and out comes the former NXT Champion.

Vic Joseph and Booker T talk about the beating that Breakker put on Von Wagner that hospitalized him and has him out of action. He settles in the ring and his theme music dies down.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. We see Breakker taunting and toying with Stone early on but then he immediately starts brutalizing him and beating him down, before ultimately finishing him off with a spear.

After the match, Breakker beats Stone down some more outside of the ring. He lays him on half of the ring steps and picks up the other half, looking to do the same thing to Stone that he did to Wagner. Von Wagner's theme hits and out he comes with his head still heavily bandaged up.

Wagner makes his way down to the ringside area to a huge pop and then he and Breakker start brawling. Wagner beats Breakker down and lays him across the bottom half of the steel ring steps. He picks up the other half but Breakker runs off before he can do anything. Wagner goes to check on Stone as we head to another commercial break.

Winner: Bron Breakker

Undisputed WWE Women's Tag-Team Championships

Chelsea Green & Piper Niven (C) vs. Thea Hail & Jacy Jane

We see a vignette hyping up Bronco Nima and Lucien Bute, with Scrypts claiming to have had a thug life in the ghetto growing up as well. He talks about how no one would last one week on his block. They talk about how O.T.M. are somebody.

Back inside the CWC, the Chase U theme hits and out comes Thea Hail and Jacy Jane dressed up like bad girls. They settle into the ring to a big pop and NXT Tag-Team Champions Andre Chase and Duke Hudson by their side. Their music dies down and they await the arrival of the champs.

The theme music for the reigning and defending Undisputed WWE Women's Tag-Team Champions hits and out comes Chelsea Green and Piper Niven to make the latest defense of their titles. They make their way to the ring to a ton of boos. Hail and Jane meet them outside of the ring and the fight gets started early.

In the ring, Jane and Niven finally get going and the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running. Jane and Hail get Niven out to the floor and then send her into the steel ring steps with authority. Back in the ring, Jane works over Green as the fans cheer her on. Hail hits a big suicide dive on Green on the floor.

Jane and Hail take Niven out with a big flip off the ring apron on the floor. As Hail and Jane celebrate with Chase and Hudson at ringside, with Green and Niven down on the floor, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, we see Niven taking it to Hail in the ring as the fans try and rally behind Hail.

Hail starts to fire up and fight back. She hops on the larger Niven and grasps onto her arm, looking for her trademark kimura. She ends up hitting a big DDT that slows Niven down. She crawls to the corner, but Green tags in and stops her just in time.

Moments later, Jane tags in anyways and she takes over, beating down Green as the fans cheer her on. In the end, however, Jane goes to cheat and use the belt as a weapon, but Andre Chase stops her. This leads to Green hitting her with her Unprettier finisher for the win to retain the titles for she and Niven.

Winners and STILL Undisputed WWE Women's Tag-Team Champions: Chelsea Green & Piper Niven

Lexis King Says "Wait Until You See What I Do Next..."

After the match, we see Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn taunting the champs from the rafters as the giant spin the wheel make a deal appears and starts spinning. Nothing happens, however and we move on.

Backstage, we see Lexis King sitting in a throne and he talks about how this is his life and he's gonna do things his way. He tells McKenzie Mitchell to wait until she sees what he does next. He then says, "or what I've already done."

NXT Women's Breakout Tournament Finals

Kelani Jordan vs. Lola Vice

Vic Joseph and Booker T promote NXT Deadline and the return of the Iron Survivor Challenge before we shift gears and head back to the ring for our next match of the evening, which will be the finals of the 2023 NXT Women's Breakout Tournament.

With that said, Kelani Jordan's theme hits and out she comes as footage is shown and narrated by Vic that documents her journey to tonight's tourney finals. She settles in the ring and her theme dies down.

Now the entrance tune for Lola Vice hits and out she comes as footage is shown of her journey to tonight's tournament finals against Kelani Jordan. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. We see some back-and-forth action and then head into a mid-match commercial break.

When we return, we see Jordan and Vice each getting a close near fall attempt, but neither are able to finish off the other. The crowd starts to clap and stomp as the action picks up in this tourney final. Jordan starts firing up on offense and taking it to Vice, cartwheeling around the ring in the process.

Vice has Jordan's leg hurt, so Jordan is limping and doing all of her offense on one leg. We see Elektra Lopez freaking out at ringside as Jordan gets closer and closer to finishing her off. Jordan gets thrown off the top-rope onto her injured knee after a distraction by Lopez. Vice follows up for the pin fall victory to win the 2023 NXT Women's Breakout Tournament.

Winner of the 2023 NXT Women's Breakout Tournament: Lola Vice

Noam Dar & The Meta-Four Go On A Scooby-Doo Adventure Part 3

Now we once again check in on Noam Dar and The Meta-Four as they continue to embark on their Scooby-Doo Adventure-style journey through a haunted house for the third time this evening.

This time things wrap up with Akira Tozawa giving Noam Dar back his Heritage Cup, but not after getting a match for next week. After this, we head to another commercial break with our main event waiting for us on the other side of the break.

WWE NXT World Championship

Ilja Dragunov (C) vs. Carmelo Hayes

It's main event time!

When we return, we see Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn talking and acting pleased with themselves for how things have gone tonight. They also mention that co-hosts Scarlett and Shotzi have settled the issue in the other room.

We hear some noise and the camera pans over to show Von Wagner and Robert Stone walking backstage. Wagner vows he's fighting Bron Breakker in a match next week. Stone tries talking him out of it. Wagner insists but gets a headache.

Now we return inside the CWC where Vic Joseph and Booker T run down the lineup for next week's show, which includes qualifying matches for the 2023 Iron Survivor Challenge, Bron Breakker vs. Von Wagner, Noam Dar vs. Akira Tozawa for the Heritage Cup and Lyra Valkyria will address the NXT Universe.

Back inside the CWC, the theme for the challenger hits and out comes former world champion Carmelo Hayes. He heads to the ring and settles inside the squared circle to a huge pop from the Orlando crowd.

The theme for the reigning and defending NXT World Champion hits and out comes Ilja Dragunov to an equally big pop. "The Mad Dragon" settles in the ring and it's time to get this trilogy bout between Dragunov and Hayes started.

WWE NXT ring announcer earns his pay check by handling the pre-match ring introductions for the champion and the challenger, and then the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running. After some early back-and-forth action, we see Dragunov settle into the offensive lead as we head into a mid-match commercial break.

As we settle back in from our final commercial time out of the evening, we see Dragunov hitting Hayes with everything but the kitchen sink. He turns him inside-out with an enormous clothesline and then nearly power bombs him through the ring for a close near fall attempt.

Hayes hits a crazy tilt-a-whirl into a hurricanrana that sees him start to take over on offense. He hits an insane springboard into a DDT on Dragunov on the hard part of the ring apron that sees "The Mad Dragon" spiked on the tip-top of his head. Ouch.

Back in the ring, Hayes leaps off the top-rope for a big splash for a close near fall attempt. Dragunov starts to fight back into the offensive lead once again, as his mouth is busted open and bleeding. He nearly finishes Hayes off on a few attempts, but Hayes keeps hanging on to keep this one alive.

Dragunov hits an H-Bomb out of nowhere, but he didn't get all of it and is down as well as Hayes, so he can't capitalize to try and finish this one off. Dragunov looks for a standing submission, but Hayes avoids it. Dragunov does a 6-1-9 flip through the middle ropes right into a big kick from Hayes.

"The Mad Dragon" hoists Hayes up on his shoulders as he stands outside of the ring ropes on the hart part of the ring apron. He leaps in the air and throws Hayes, connecting with a crazy death valley driver on the hard part of the apron. They both crash and burn on the floor as fans break out in a thunderous "This is Awesome!" chant.

The champ pops up and lets out a war scream before heading over and clearing off the commentary desk. He heads back over, picks up Hayes and lays him out across the top of the cleared off commentary desk. He climbs up on top of the ring barricade and turns around. He leaps and connects with an H-bomb that puts Hayes through the table.

We hear the fans break out in a loud "Holy sh*t!" chant, which of course, is censored off the broadcast on the USA Network. The follow-up "NXT! NXT!" chant does, however, make the air. Dragunov is slow to get up, but when he does, he picks up Hayes and rolls him into the ring. He slowly rolls in after him and both guys are slow to get back to their feet.

When they do, Dragunov charges over and blasts Hayes with a running knee in the corner of the ring as he laid slumped over against the turnbuckles. Dragunov heads to the top-rope and leaps right into a code-breaker attempt from Hayes, but Dragunov catches him and stops the impact.

He muscles Hayes up but Hayes counters. Dragunov survives and counters with an H-bomb right into a pin attempt, which Hayes somehow kicks out of. The fans break out into a loud "Fight Forever!" chant. Dragunov heads to the top-rope again and he looks for a super H-bomb but Hayes catches him coming down with a code-breaker that connects this time.

Hayes heads to the top-rope and looks ready to finish this one off when out of nowhere, Trick Williams' theme hits. Out comes Trick grilling Hayes in a very non-friendly fashion. Hayes looks at him like he's seen a ghost as fans chant "Whoop that Trick!" Dragunov capitalizes on the distraction and super-plexes Hayes off the top-rope.

He follows up with torpedo moscow for the pin fall victory to retain his title in an excellent main event. Dragunov celebrates the big win with his title held high in the air as the fans show him love. The commentators talk us through some of the incredible match highlights and replays. After that, we see Dragunov with his title at the top of the entrance ramp.

The fans are chanting "Whoop that Trick!" as the camera returns to ringside and we see a very serious looking Trick Williams hop onto the ring apron staring at Carmelo Hayes, who is still down and out in the ring. The theme for Dragunov dies down and Trick walks over to Hayes as he is still laid out. Hayes looks up from the ground at Trick, who scoops him up and then gets in his face.

We hear the commentators yell about something going on in the back. The camera shoots back to show Baron Corbin beating down NXT World Champion Ilja Dragunov while yelling, "I told you!" as referees try to separate the two. That's how night two of WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2023 goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winner and STILL NXT World Champion: Ilja Dragunov