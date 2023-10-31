Former NXT Star In Talks for U.S. Return

Known in the wrestling circuit as Sareee, and previously billed as Sarray, the star is said to be in the process of negotiating a potential return to American soil, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider. An inside source from Japan confirms that the discussions are at an advanced stage, though WWE is not the promotion currently in talks with the former NXT talent.

Sareee initially inked a deal with WWE in February 2020, but her U.S. debut was pushed back due to pandemic-related delays. Finally making her stateside appearance in April 2021, she briefly retreated to Japan in November of the same year. She made another U.S. comeback in January, but her appearances were intermittent over the succeeding months. Sareee's NXT tenure concluded in August 2022, and she officially parted ways with WWE in March 2023. She has since re-entered the ring in Japan as of May 2023.

In addition to her former NXT engagements, Sareee currently holds the Beyond the Sea Championship in SEAdLINNNG.