Triple H Extends Invitation to NBA MVP for WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 31, 2023

Triple H has officially extended an invitation to Joel Embiid, the reigning NBA MVP, to make an appearance at WWE's most anticipated annual event—WrestleMania 40. The wrestling extravaganza is set to unfold in the iconic sports city of Philadelphia next April.

Philadelphia, a city renowned for its legendary sports teams including the Philadelphia 76ers, is the current home turf for Joel Embiid. This sets the stage for an intriguing intersection of wrestling and basketball, given that the 76ers' star was recently in the limelight for his wrestling-inspired antics.

NBA insider Shams Charania turned heads on October 31 when he revealed that Embiid had been slapped with a $35,000 fine by the NBA for mimicking D-Generation X—a signature Triple H celebration—during a game against the Portland Trailblazers on October 29.

Reacting to the financial penalty imposed on Embiid, Triple H took the conversation to Twitter. He posted, "Hey @JoelEmbiid– I know a place where you can do that all day, and everyone will love it. @WrestleMania 40 is right there in Philly…"

The social media invite serves as a reunion of sorts, as Embiid and Triple H have crossed paths before. The NBA MVP featured a special entrance choreographed by Triple H during a Sixers game last year.

With WrestleMania 40 right around the corner, all eyes are now on Joel Embiid. Will he accept Triple H's offer and make an unforgettable appearance at the grandest stage of them all? Only time will tell.


