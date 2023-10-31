Inside Scoop: WWE Saudi Arabia Updates on Crown Jewel, McMahon/Undertaker, Creed Brothers

Today, Tuesday, October 31, 2023, marks the departure of multiple WWE Superstars and staff members as they head to Saudi Arabia. The pro wrestling giant is slated to showcase its much-awaited Crown Jewel 2023 premium live event this Saturday afternoon in Riyadh.

Vince McMahon and The Undertaker have just returned to American soil following their recent visit to Saudi Arabia. The trip was related to the Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou cross-over boxing event that inaugurated the 2023 Riyadh Season. Speculations are rife as to whether the duo will make another trip to Saudi Arabia for this weekend's Crown Jewel event.

WWE officials have expressed satisfaction with the main roster in-ring television debut of former NXT World Tag-Team Champions, The Creed Brothers (Julius & Brutus Creed with Ivy Nile). As witnessed on this week's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw in Greenville, S.C., The Creed Brothers outperformed Alpha Academy, delivering an engaging tag-team bout.