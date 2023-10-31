WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Rating Slide for WWE Monday Night RAW on October 30th Edition as Crown Jewel Approaches

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 31, 2023

In the latest data released by Sports TV Ratings, WWE Monday Night Raw garnered an average of 1,390,000 viewers with a 0.43 score in the critical 18-49 age group for its October 30th broadcast. This marks a 6% slide in viewership from the previous week's episode, which drew 1,476,000 viewers and scored a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

The red-brand show faced formidable opposition, clashing with Game 3 of the World Series that captivated over 8.1 million viewers, and Monday Night Football's match between the Raiders and Lions, which amassed an average viewership of 15.2 million.

The ratings drop comes just days before WWE's premium live event, Crown Jewel, set for this Saturday. Wrestling Headlines will continue to deliver the most current WWE updates.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 31, 2023 01:50PM


