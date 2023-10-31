Rating Slide for WWE Monday Night RAW on October 30th Edition as Crown Jewel Approaches

In the latest data released by Sports TV Ratings, WWE Monday Night Raw garnered an average of 1,390,000 viewers with a 0.43 score in the critical 18-49 age group for its October 30th broadcast. This marks a 6% slide in viewership from the previous week's episode, which drew 1,476,000 viewers and scored a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic.
The red-brand show faced formidable opposition, clashing with Game 3 of the World Series that captivated over 8.1 million viewers, and Monday Night Football's match between the Raiders and Lions, which amassed an average viewership of 15.2 million.
The ratings drop comes just days before WWE's premium live event, Crown Jewel, set for this Saturday. Wrestling Headlines will continue to deliver the most current WWE updates.
⚡ Update On Candice LeRae’s Injury Scare During WWE RAW Match
On the latest installment of WWE Raw, Xia Li made her long-awaited return to the television ring, facing off against Candice LeRae. However, [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 31, 2023 01:50PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com