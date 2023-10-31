Update On Candice LeRae’s Injury Scare During WWE RAW Match

On the latest installment of WWE Raw, Xia Li made her long-awaited return to the television ring, facing off against Candice LeRae. However, the contest was cut short when the referee decided to halt the match within just a minute of action.

The abrupt conclusion occurred after Li unleashed a rapid-fire knee strike and spin kick combo, sending LeRae to the mat in a manner that seemed unusually realistic. Immediate concern for LeRae's condition arose as fellow wrestler Indi Hartwell and WWE medical personnel rushed to the scene.

Dave Meltzer, in a recent discussion on Wrestling Observer Radio, confirmed that LeRae is in good health and that the unexpected halt was scripted into the storyline.

Bryan Alvarez added his perspective, stating, “Well, getting old is better than Candice versus Li because they went a minute and then they did a KO finish. But it's like they want to do the KO finish, but they don't even do it right. It's like she gets hit with the kick and she goes down and she's dead and the referee is looking at her.”