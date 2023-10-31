WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Reveals Updated Match Card for Crown Jewel Event in Riyadh

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 31, 2023

The match card for WWE Crown Jewel has been revamped following this week's edition of RAW. The event, scheduled to take place on November 4th in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, will be broadcast live on both Peacock and the WWE Network.

The bout sheet includes several championship contests:

- For the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, Roman Reigns will lock horns with LA Knight.

- The WWE World Heavyweight Championship will see Seth Rollins take on Drew McIntyre.

- A star-studded WWE Women’s World Championship Match will feature Rhea Ripley, Nia Jax, Zoey Stark, Shayna Baszler, and Raquel Rodriguez vying for the title.

- Rey Mysterio will defend his WWE United States Championship against YouTube sensation Logan Paul.

- The WWE Women's Championship will be on the line as IYO SKY squares off against Bianca Belair.

Non-title matches include John Cena facing Solo Sikoa and Cody Rhodes challenging Damian Priest. The kickoff show will feature a clash between Sami Zayn and JD McDonagh.

