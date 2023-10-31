Declan McMahon Opens Up About Growing Up in Wrestling Royalty

In a deviation from how Shane and Stephanie McMahon were prominently featured on WWE programming at a young age, Shane McMahon's son, Declan McMahon, has been notably less visible. However, that doesn't mean he hasn't had his share of limelight moments.

Declan was sighted at WrestleMania 32 in 2016, sitting ringside as his father took on The Undertaker in a brutal Hell in a Cell match.

Earlier this month, Declan made an appearance at Fastlane, not in the ring, but in the crowd. Accompanied by his Indiana teammates, he was seen proudly holding the custom Indiana University championship belt. Currently a freshman running back at Indiana University, Declan's academic and athletic commitments appear to be his focus for now.

In a recent episode of Developmentally Speaking, Declan opened up about what it's like to be part of the McMahon lineage.

“I mean, it was awesome. It truly was awesome..." Declan shared, recalling conversations about the business with his father and interactions with wrestling and non-wrestling celebrities alike. He spoke about the responsibility and life lessons that come with being a McMahon, emphasizing the invaluable experiences he's gained from his unique upbringing.

He was also asked when he realized the sheer scale of the McMahon family's influence.

“I've always known, but the first time that I think I really realized what everything was about..." He recounted the moment at WrestleMania 32 in Dallas, Texas, describing the awe-inspiring roar of the crowd of 100,000 fans at the sold-out AT&T Stadium.