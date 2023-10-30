The Undertaker Reveals His Weekly Pay During 'Mean Mark' Callous Era

During his newly-launched podcast Six Feet Under, courtesy of Fightful, The Undertaker delved into his wrestling past, specifically his stint as 'Mean Mark' Callous. The wrestling legend disclosed that his weekly paycheck at the time stood at $1,200.

The Undertaker recalled the moment he sat down to renegotiate his expiring contract. He stated, “The meeting was to renegotiate my contract. I had asked for the meeting because my contract was coming due. I was on the standard entry-level contract, which was maybe $1200 a month. This is 1989, early 1990. It was time to renegotiate my contract. I was, at that point in my career and life, I was a WCW guy. I enjoyed that product better. Being from Houston, we didn’t get a lot of WWF until Vince [Vince McMahon] went to cable. I was more drawn to guys like Flair [Ric Flair], Arn Anderson, Rock N Roll Express, Road Warriors, and those guys. I was happy there and where I wanted to be. I wasn’t going in to ask to break the bank. I knew it was going to be my second year with the company, I just wanted a little bump in pay. I went in and meet with Jim Barnett, Ole Anderson, and Jim Herd. I give them my speech, ‘I love it here, I’ve learned so much this year and am really happy. My contract is coming up.’ I was at $1200, I was trying to get to $2000. I said a month earlier, it was a week. $2000 a week. I gave them my whole story and it was like crickets. It was quiet. Ole was the first one to speak and he’s like, ‘You know, kid, you’re a great athlete, but no one is ever going to see you wrestle.’”