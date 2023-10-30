WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

The Undertaker Reveals His Weekly Pay During 'Mean Mark' Callous Era

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 30, 2023

The Undertaker Reveals His Weekly Pay During 'Mean Mark' Callous Era

During his newly-launched podcast Six Feet Under, courtesy of Fightful, The Undertaker delved into his wrestling past, specifically his stint as 'Mean Mark' Callous. The wrestling legend disclosed that his weekly paycheck at the time stood at $1,200.

The Undertaker recalled the moment he sat down to renegotiate his expiring contract. He stated, “The meeting was to renegotiate my contract. I had asked for the meeting because my contract was coming due. I was on the standard entry-level contract, which was maybe $1200 a month. This is 1989, early 1990. It was time to renegotiate my contract. I was, at that point in my career and life, I was a WCW guy. I enjoyed that product better. Being from Houston, we didn’t get a lot of WWF until Vince [Vince McMahon] went to cable. I was more drawn to guys like Flair [Ric Flair], Arn Anderson, Rock N Roll Express, Road Warriors, and those guys. I was happy there and where I wanted to be. I wasn’t going in to ask to break the bank. I knew it was going to be my second year with the company, I just wanted a little bump in pay. I went in and meet with Jim Barnett, Ole Anderson, and Jim Herd. I give them my speech, ‘I love it here, I’ve learned so much this year and am really happy. My contract is coming up.’ I was at $1200, I was trying to get to $2000. I said a month earlier, it was a week. $2000 a week. I gave them my whole story and it was like crickets. It was quiet. Ole was the first one to speak and he’s like, ‘You know, kid, you’re a great athlete, but no one is ever going to see you wrestle.’”

Tonight's WWE RAW Preview: Seth Rollins and JD McDonagh, Street Fight, and More!

WWE is set to deliver a blockbuster episode of RAW tonight, live from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The event serves as the last stop befo [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 30, 2023 02:53PM

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #wwe #wcw undertaker #six feet under #mean mark callous

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/84703/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π