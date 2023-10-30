Tonight's WWE RAW Preview: Seth Rollins and JD McDonagh, Street Fight, and More!

WWE is set to deliver a blockbuster episode of RAW tonight, live from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The event serves as the last stop before the highly anticipated Crown Jewel PLE taking place this Saturday.

Among those scheduled to make appearances are WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, NXT Women's Champion Becky Lynch, WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, as well as stars like Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER.

Six high-octane matches are slated for tonight's event, including a non-title bout featuring Seth Rollins taking on JD McDonagh. This match comes ahead of Rollins defending his title against Drew McIntyre at Crown Jewel.

Tonight's Announced Card: