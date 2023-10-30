WWE Announces Ticket Sales Dates for Upcoming 2024 Elimination Chamber

In a press release distributed this morning, WWE confirmed the specifics regarding ticket sales for the Elimination Chamber premium live event, set to take place in Perth, Western Australia on February 24th. The general ticket sales are scheduled to commence on Friday, November 10th, while early fan pre-sale tickets will be available from Wednesday, November 8th.

Exclusive Early Fan Presale On Wednesday, November 8

PERTH, Australia and STAMFORD, Conn., October 30, 2023 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced that tickets for Elimination Chamber: Perth will go on sale Friday, November 10 at 10 a.m. AWST. Elimination Chamber: Perth takes place on Saturday, February 24, 2024 from Optus Stadium in Perth, Western Australia, marking WWE’s first major event in Australia since 2018 and the only Premium Live Event (PLE) in the Asia-Pacific region in 2024.

Tickets for Elimination Chamber: Perth will be available for general purchase at Ticketmaster.com.au from 10 a.m. AWST on Friday, November 10.

Fans across the globe also have the opportunity to join an exclusive early WWE presale from 10 a.m. AWST on Wednesday, November 8, by registering their interest at www.wwe.com/au2024-presale.

Additionally, Priority Pass ticket packages will soon be available from On Location, offering fans the chance to be ringside for every exhilarating moment including premium seating, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities, exclusive merchandise and more. To learn more about Priority Passes, please visit www.onlocationexp.com/eliminationchamberperth. To learn more about travel package opportunities and place a deposit on a trip to Perth, please visit Sportsnet Holidays at www.sportsnetholidays.com/wwe-elimination-chamber-perth.

WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth will be broadcast live in approximately 165 countries in 25 languages and seen in more than 1 billion homes – including on BINGE, the exclusive streaming home of WWE in Australia.

For more information visit www.wwe.com or www.westernaustralia.com.

WWE and Tourism Western Australia acknowledge the traditional custodians throughout Western Australia and their continuing connection to the land, waters and culture. We pay our respects to all Aboriginal peoples; Elders past, present and emerging.