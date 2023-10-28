Vince McMahon and The Undertaker Spotted at High-Profile Fury-Ngannou Boxing Match

WWE legends Vince McMahon and The Undertaker are present for the much-anticipated bout between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou.

Our eagle-eyed viewers might notice something unusual about Vince McMahon. A new video clip, the clearest to date, shows the WWE CEO leaning on a walking cane for support. The news about McMahon's need for a walking aid surfaced weeks ago.

The cane, it turns out, isn't just for show. McMahon is in the process of recuperating from spinal surgery. There are no official updates on his condition or when he will be fully functional again, but it's evident that he's fit enough to make international journeys.

It's worth mentioning that Vince McMahon and Tyson Fury share a business history, fueling speculation that Fury may engage with WWE again in the near future. Additionally, the duo's appearance at the boxing event could be tied to WWE's upcoming Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia, scheduled for next Saturday.

WWE legends Vince McMahon and The Undertaker are ready for #furyvsngannou ❗️❕ pic.twitter.com/MNG9cfp8rR — ⚡️Wrestling News Source (@WNSource) October 28, 2023